Atkins, VA

Thursday has sun for Atkins — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Atkins Times
 5 days ago

(ATKINS, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atkins. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atkins:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aDF9wo100

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Atkins Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
