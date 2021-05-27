Cancel
Military

Destroyer ‘Gray Moon’

By Kendall Merriam
penbaypilot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim had worked over 30 years at B. I. W. to witness the young man who leap out of the crowd. which had in them a picture of The Desert Fox in full uniform. Listening at a distance to “Call the Midwife”.

www.penbaypilot.com
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Desert
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Militaryseattlepi.com

Current news of U.S. Navy WW II Warbird Restoration

Taras Lyssenko continues to be effective in restoring U.S. Naval Aviation heritage from World War II. He has recovered almost too many to count Wildcats, Daintlesses, Avengers and a Hellcat and Helldiver as well as the sole Vindicator on display. His achievements, through A & T Recovery, are legendary and A & T’s partnership with the National Naval Aviation Museum Foundation has restored a plethora of World War II aircraft now displayed throughout the U.S. as well as the world. He success is stellar—to the point he has miffed the Naval History and Heritage Command by handing them their hat in preventing loss of the Navy’s history (use the search window for the story).
Militaryfox10phoenix.com

U.S. Navy veteran makes models of aircraft carriers

Of the aircraft carrier models Douglas Gitchell has made, one is the Independence, which was deployed during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the 60s. FOX 10 Photojournalist Corey Goodwin has a look at the model, as well as Gitchell's hobby.
Astronomytheparisreview.org

Flower Moon

In her monthly column The Moon in Full, Nina MacLaughlin illuminates humanity’s long-standing lunar fascination. Each installment is published in advance of the full moon. An afternoon at the end of May, I stood on a porch in another state, and the day went staticky and dark. The sky purpled and every blade of grass on the hill was pricked by the electricity in the air, a field of green antennae buzzing with the signal. The purple that took hold: not a soporific lavender but the threatening plum of storm, a night come sudden and gone wrong. Said someone on the porch whose third language was English, “It is an eclipse?” It was not, but it felt like one, or how I imagine one to feel, time getting bent by light, the boundary breaking between day and night, one bleeding into the other, destabilizing in the way that certain incomprehensibilities can be, when the messages the senses bring to the brain outpace the brain’s ability to make sense of them.
Militarynavalnews.com

U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke Destroyer (DDG117) Intercepts Ballistic Targets

U.S. Navy 6th fleet press release – Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard story. “Today marks the dawn of a new day for maritime Ballistic Missile Defense and the seamless integration of combatant capability provided by the international naval forces of Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO).”. Commander Task...
Militarynavalnews.com

Royal Netherlands Navy’s HNLMS De Zeven Provinciën Frigate Tracks Ballistic Missile

The LCF Frigate achieved a first in Europe thanks to its SMART-L MM/N Radar. According to the RNLN, the new SMART-L Multi Mission/Naval radar can detects ballistic missiles up to 2,000 kilometers away. The ship can then can pass on the tracking and detection data to other sea-based or land-defense BMD assets, including U.S. Navy’s warships, that can deal with a ballistic missile threat.
Politicsjohnmenadue.com

Of bars, prosthetic legs and statements that are no longer operable

Whether General Angus Campbell was aware of the “Fat Ladies Arm” bar or not, fact is, it was allowed to operate, and its mere existence points to a broken culture within the ADF. Mark Willacy of ABC Investigations has published an exclusive article on ABC Just In which seems to...
Sioux City, IARadio Iowa

Sioux City Air Guard participates in international exercise

Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing has been participating with Air Guard units from Maine and Ohio in a first-of-its-kind missile defense exercise in the United Kingdom. Major Noelle Jacobs is one of the Iowans taking part. “Part of the uniqueness of this mission is we can get...
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

U.S. Navy officer serving aboard cruiser in the Med

Ensign Elijah Medder, from Miami, observes the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) come pierside at Souda Bay, Greece on May 12. Vella Gulf is on a routine deployment with the U.S. Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa.
Politicsnavalnews.com

Russian Project 955A Borei-A SSBN Knyaz Oleg Starts Sea Trials

“The Knyaz Oleg sailed to the White Sea late on May 30,” the source said. Sevmash Shipyard, which builds the SSBN, refused comment. It was initially planned that the Knyaz Oleg would join the fleet on the Navy Day on July 25. However, the source said it is unlikely, as the submerged submarine has yet to test fire Bulava ICBM from the Barents Sea at Kura range in Kamchatka.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Littoral Combat Ship Is Getting Some Serious Firepower: The Naval Strike Missile

The United States Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) are famous — and not in a good way. The LCS designation is actually two different ship classes, represented by the Freedom-class and Independence-class. Aided by their relatively small size, both ships fill an operational niche in the littoral, or near-shore maritime environments, as opposed to large blue-water destroyers or the Navy’s even larger aircraft carriers.
Militarynaval-technology.com

Navantia offers four F110 frigates and Hydra-class upgrade for Greek Navy

Navantia has proposed to offer four new vessels for the Hellenic Navy based on F110-class multi-mission frigate design and upgrade the in-service Hydra-class warships. Also referred to as Bonifaz class, the F110-class frigates are being developed by the company for the Spanish Navy. The vessels will be built at Navantia’s Ferrol shipyard in Spain.
Aerospace & Defensemajorcadailybulletin.com

F35 emergency landing in Ibiza

An F35 aircraft from the British Royal Navy flagship ‘HMS Queen Elizabeth’ has made an emergency landing in Ibiza. The fifth generation F35 is part of a mixed US and Royal Airforce exercise aboard the aircraft carrier which is on its first deployment as part of the ‘Global Britain’ operation.
Carsmaritime-executive.com

Two-Man Crew Tests Autonomous Boat for Surveillance on the Solent

In a recent test, a small team of Royal Navy sailors navigated a fast, unmanned stealth boat to monitor shipping in the Solent, controlling it remotely from land. Using a laptop and a tablet at a waterfront command post at Browndown Beach, about three nm to the southwest of Portsmouth, the two-man team used a Madfox (MAritime Demonstrator For Operational eXperimentation) boat to watch shipping movements on the waterway. It is the first time that the autonomous vessel has been used for this application from a shoreside control station.
IndustryRecycling Today

Sailing toward growth

Like many recyclers at the beginning of the pandemic, SteelCoast, a recycler of military and civilian ships, was unsure how its operations and profitability would be affected. Despite the uncertainty last year, the company pressed on, making changes to its operations and staffing. In 2020, SteelCoast processed about 44,000 tons...