Deadwood, SD

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Deadwood

Deadwood Daily
 5 days ago

(DEADWOOD, SD.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Deadwood, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deadwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDF9t9q00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 45 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

