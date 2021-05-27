4-Day Weather Forecast For Lockwood
LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.