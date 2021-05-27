4-Day Weather Forecast For Lockwood

LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 81 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 72 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



