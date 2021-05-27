Cancel
Lockwood, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lockwood

Lockwood Journal
Lockwood Journal
 5 days ago

LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aDF9rOO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lockwood, MO
ABOUT

With Lockwood Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

