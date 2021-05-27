Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.