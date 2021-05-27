Cancel
Lincoln, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Lincoln Bulletin
 5 days ago

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lincoln, KS
ABOUT

With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Barton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Western Ellsworth County in central Kansas Southeastern Russell County in central Kansas Southwestern Lincoln County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall near Wilson...moving west at 5 mph. wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Wilson, Kanopolis, Holyrood, Dorrance, Lorraine, Bunker Hill, Wilson State Park, Ellsworth Airport and Wilson Lake.
Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 15:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Eastern Lincoln County in central Kansas Northwestern Saline County in central Kansas * Until 200 PM CDT Monday. * At 155 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area due to heavy rain from thunderstorms overnight. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 6 inches of rain fell overnight. Thunderstorms are developing near the warned area which will only add to the flooding concerns. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lincoln, Beverly, Barnard, Glendale and Westfall.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Ellsworth County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Saline The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lincoln County in central Kansas Northeastern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Saline County in central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Cambria or near Salina, and a second severe thunderstorm was located 2 miles southwest of Glendale, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salina, Brookville, Smolan, New Cambria, Glendale, Salina Airport and Kipp. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 87 and 95. Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 232 and 266. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Lincoln County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHERN ELLSWORTH AND NORTHWESTERN SALINE COUNTIES At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Ellsworth, moving east at 25 mph. At 9:25 PM CDT lots of ping pong ball size hail was reported with this storm 9 miles south of Lincoln. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Lincoln, Beverly, Glendale, Westfall and Ellsworth Airport. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.