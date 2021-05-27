4-Day Weather Forecast For Heppner
HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
