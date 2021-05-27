Cancel
Heppner, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Heppner

Heppner News Alert
Heppner News Alert
 5 days ago

HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aDF9kSX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Heppner News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

