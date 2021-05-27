Cancel
Here’s How To Find Your Definition Of Wealthy

When the pandemic hit, priorities changed overnight. Healthy and working became the litmus test of whether you were on the fortunate side of the COVID-19 coin. This reduction in expectations has changed views on wealth. In its annual Modern Wealth Survey, Charles Schwab asked 1,000 people in the US to gauge their views on how much one would need to consider themselves wealthy. In only a year, the amount that people consider wealthy dropped from a net worth of $2.6 million in 2020 to $1.9 million now, according to the average cited by the respondents.

