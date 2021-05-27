Here’s How To Find Your Definition Of Wealthy

Impact investing is taking off like never before, making it possible to invest your money in supporting women and woman-led companies—and even make a profit while doing so. During the height of the pandemic, it became clear that women were being far more adversely impacted by COVID-19 closures and unemployment than men. A string of reports from organizations such as the Brookings Institution and the Center for American Progress substantiated this reality, finding that not only were women taking on more of the resulting childcare responsibilities triggered by COVID-19, but they were also more frequently reducing their hours at work, working from home, or leaving their jobs behind entirely.