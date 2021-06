COLUMBIA, Md. — Laney Lee McGadney was walking to a Maryland grocery store one spring day in 1982 when she was abducted off the street. The body of the 28-year-old mother of four was found later that day in a vacant lot in a yet-to-be developed subdivision 4 miles away. For nearly 40 years, there has been no arrest in the case, despite witnesses to the abduction and a recorded phone call to police directing them where to find McGadney’s lifeless body.