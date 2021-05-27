Hana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
