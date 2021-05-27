Hana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Scattered Rain Showers High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, May 28 Scattered Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Isolated Rain Showers High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Isolated Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 10 mph



