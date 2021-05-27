A rainy Thursday in Edgewood — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Edgewood Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Edgewood:

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain during night High 52 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night High 49 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.