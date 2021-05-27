Cancel
Edgewood, IA

A rainy Thursday in Edgewood — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Edgewood Voice
(EDGEWOOD, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Edgewood Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Edgewood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aDF9dHS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain during night

    • High 52 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 49 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Edgewood, IA
ABOUT

With Edgewood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

