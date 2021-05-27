Cancel
Freeman, SD

Freeman Weather Forecast

Freeman News Alert
Freeman News Alert
 5 days ago

FREEMAN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aDF9Yoh00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Freeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FREEMAN, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Freeman Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Get weather-ready — Freeman’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Freeman: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Bon Homme County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Gregory, Hutchinson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Gregory; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Turner; Yankton PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE TUESDAY MORNING Temperatures falling into the middle 30s, combined with clearing skies and light winds, may lead to patchy frost development early Tuesday morning. Sensitive vegetation may need to be protected in order to avoid damage from potential frost.