Freeman Weather Forecast
FREEMAN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
