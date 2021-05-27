Hoyt Lakes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOYT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly Cloudy
- High 51 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
