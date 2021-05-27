Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cove, AR

A rainy Thursday in Cove — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Cove News Beat
Cove News Beat
 5 days ago

(COVE, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cove Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aDF9W3F00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cove News Beat

Cove News Beat

Cove, AR
2
Followers
47
Post
161
Views
ABOUT

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cove, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Outdoor Activities#Fun Time#The Sun#Fun Things#Night Time#Ar#Cove Thursday#Rain#Attractions#Drippy Day#Nws Data#Grey#Liftoff#Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cove, ARPosted by
Cove News Beat

Weather Forecast For Cove

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cove: Tuesday, June 1: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, June 4: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Cove, ARPosted by
Cove News Beat

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COVE, AR) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Cove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Cove, ARPosted by
Cove News Beat

Forecast: The next 4 days in Cove

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cove: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Cove News Beat

Get weather-ready — Cove’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cove: Monday, May 10: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Cove News Beat

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Cove

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cove: Sunday, May 9: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 10: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;