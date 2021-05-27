Weather Forecast For Plentywood
PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
