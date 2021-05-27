Cancel
Porcupine, SD

Another cloudy day in Porcupine — make the most of it with these activities

Porcupine Post
Porcupine Post
 5 days ago

(PORCUPINE, SD.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Porcupine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aDF9TP400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 50 °F, low 34 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Porcupine, SD
