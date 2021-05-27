Cancel
Crosbyton, TX

Weather Forecast For Crosbyton

Crosbyton News Beat
 5 days ago

CROSBYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDF9Rdc00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crosbyton, TX
ABOUT

With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
Get weather-ready — Crosbyton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crosbyton: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR DICKENS...SOUTHWESTERN KING AND NORTHEASTERN CROSBY COUNTIES At 132 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dickens, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Afton, Mcadoo and Dumont. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Dickens, King by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 01:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; King A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR DICKENS...SOUTHWESTERN KING AND NORTHEASTERN CROSBY COUNTIES At 132 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dickens, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Afton, Mcadoo and Dumont. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crosby; Floyd; Hale; Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Crosby County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Petersburg, or 7 miles northeast of Abernathy, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Floydada, Petersburg and Cone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cottle County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, King, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; King; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN DICKENS...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN KING NORTHEASTERN CROSBY...COTTLE AND SOUTHERN MOTLEY COUNTIES At 1108 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles east of Swearingen to 3 miles northwest of Delwin to 9 miles east of Cone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Floydada, Crosbyton, Paducah, Matador, Dickens, Guthrie, Dougherty, Afton, Grow, Dumont, Finney, Delwin, Chalk, Mcadoo, Hackberry and Roaring Springs. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Kent; King; Stonewall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN KENT...DICKENS NORTHEASTERN GARZA...WESTERN KING...SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY AND NORTHWESTERN STONEWALL COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT At 208 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Lake Alan Henry to Spur, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Girard, Dumont, Finney and Afton.
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KENT...LUBBOCK LYNN...DICKENS...GARZA...SOUTHERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL TERRY CROSBY...SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHERN HALE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.