Seeley Lake, MT

Seeley Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 5 days ago

SEELEY LAKE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aDF9OEf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then chance light rain during night

    • High 70 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night

    • High 55 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Seeley Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seeley Lake, MT
Saturday has sun for Seeley Lake — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seeley Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Seeley Lake, MT
Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seeley Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Montana State
Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Environment
Get weather-ready — Seeley Lake’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Seeley Lake: Sunday, May 9: Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;