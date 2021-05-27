4-Day Weather Forecast For Neligh

NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 65 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.