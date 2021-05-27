Sun forecast for Lusk — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LUSK, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lusk. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lusk:

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 35 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 58 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.