Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lusk, WY

Sun forecast for Lusk — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Lusk News Watch
Lusk News Watch
 5 days ago

(LUSK, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lusk. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lusk:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aDF9Jp200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 35 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lusk News Watch

Lusk News Watch

Lusk, WY
1
Followers
33
Post
107
Views
ABOUT

With Lusk News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lusk, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Sun Today#Picnic#Wy#Face#Nws Data#Snacks#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lusk, WYPosted by
Lusk News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LUSK, WY) Sunday is set to be rainy in Lusk, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Wyoming Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Sweetwater County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Lusk, WYPosted by
Lusk News Watch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Lusk

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lusk: Wednesday, May 12: Patchy fog then slight chance t-storms in the day; while slight chance t-storms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then slight chance t-storms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then chance t-storms in the day; while chance t-storms during night; Saturday, May 15: Rain Likely;
Converse County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska this afternoon. Gusty winds up to 40 MPH and hail up to half an inch are possible in the strongest storms. Brief periods of lightning and moderate rainfall are also possible. Storms are expected to diminish after 7 PM MDT this evening.