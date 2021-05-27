DivcoWest Pays $135M for Lower Manhattan Asset
The 220,000-square-foot building in Hudson Square previously traded for $110 million. DivcoWest has purchased a 220,000-square-foot, 10-story building within the heart of Lower Manhattan’s Hudson Square neighborhood. Jamestown Properties pocketed $135 million for the flex office asset, according to the New York Business Journal. This was one of the few notable transactions in New York City’s slow office market, which is still recovering from pandemic-induced volatility.www.commercialsearch.com