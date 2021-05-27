Weather Forecast For Beaver

BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 84 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



