Weather Forecast For Beaver
BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
