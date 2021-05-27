Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver, OK

Weather Forecast For Beaver

Posted by 
Beaver Bulletin
Beaver Bulletin
 5 days ago

BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aDF9FI800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beaver Bulletin

Beaver Bulletin

Beaver, OK
4
Followers
38
Post
197
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Beaver, OKPosted by
Beaver Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Beaver’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beaver: Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Beaver County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Beaver; Texas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BEAVER AND NORTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Tyrone, or 14 miles southwest of Liberal, moving northeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hooker, Tyrone, Turpin and Baker. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Beaver County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BEAVER AND NORTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES At 805 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Adams, or 17 miles south of Liberal, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Hooker, Tyrone, Forgan, Baker, Adams, Mocane, Turpin and Floris. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH