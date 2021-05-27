Weather Forecast For Lone Pine
LONE PINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.