Weather Forecast For Lone Pine

LONE PINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 88 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 89 °F, low 64 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 88 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



