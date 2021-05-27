Laverne Weather Forecast
LAVERNE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.