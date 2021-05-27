Cancel
Laverne, OK

Laverne Weather Forecast

Laverne Daily
Laverne Daily
 5 days ago

LAVERNE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDF8wqE00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laverne, OK
Laverne Daily is a local news source covering politics, sports, community events, and news in Laverne, OK.

