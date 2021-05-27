Cancel
Benson County, ND

Freeze Watch issued for Benson, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Ramsey by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Benson; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Ramsey; Western Walsh County FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

