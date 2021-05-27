Cancel
Grantsboro, NC

Grantsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Grantsboro News Watch
 5 days ago

GRANTSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aDF8pf900

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

