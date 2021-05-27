Grantsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRANTSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
