Stanberry Daily Weather Forecast
STANBERRY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
