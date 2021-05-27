Cancel
Stanberry, MO

Stanberry Daily Weather Forecast

Stanberry Dispatch
 5 days ago

STANBERRY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aDF8lNT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

