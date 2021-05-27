Lake Toxaway Weather Forecast
LAKE TOXAWAY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.