Lake Toxaway, NC

Lake Toxaway Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

LAKE TOXAWAY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aDF8jc100

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

