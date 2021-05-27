4-Day Weather Forecast For Ravenna
RAVENNA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
