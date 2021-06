Northville Township does NOT have an Instagram account. Someone using the account “@northvilletownship” is claiming to be a “government organization.” It is NOT us. That account has no connection to the Charter Township of Northville. It is an unidentified individual posting their personal thoughts regarding news of the week involving Israel and Palestine. The Instagram Stories (or any of the content) on this account do not originate from Northville Township government. We have reached out repeatedly to this individual asking them to discontinue use of the Township name and organization, but they will not engage with us. We also have requested Instagram remove the account but these attempts have been unsuccessful. We have enlisted further help and are working on a solution. We encourage anyone distressed by these images to report the account and block them. For instructions on reporting the account outside of the app, visit https://help.instagram.com/192435014247952. Thank you.