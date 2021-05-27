Cancel
Seadrift, TX

Seadrift Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 5 days ago

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0aDF8dJf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

