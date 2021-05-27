Seadrift Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
