Seadrift Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.