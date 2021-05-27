Cancel
Winthrop, WA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Winthrop Digest
Winthrop Digest
 5 days ago

(WINTHROP, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Winthrop Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winthrop:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aDF8afU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 65 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.






ABOUT

With Winthrop Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

