The Tokyo Games are coming at us like Noah Lyles around the turn in the 200 meters; they’ll be on us in a blink. Now imagine being in your athletic prime in the years 2020 and 2021 and being an Olympic-sport athlete to boot, like Mr. Lyles. I feel so sorry for such potential Olympians as Japan struggles with whether to host the already delayed 2020 Games from 23 July to 8 August 2021.