Dolan Springs Daily Weather Forecast
DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
