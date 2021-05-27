Cancel
Bagdad, AZ

Thursday sun alert in Bagdad — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Bagdad Digest
(BAGDAD, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bagdad. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bagdad:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aDF8SYY00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

