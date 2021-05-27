Daily Weather Forecast For Damariscotta

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.