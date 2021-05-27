Cancel
Damariscotta, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Damariscotta

 5 days ago

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aDF8Qn600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Damariscotta News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Damariscotta, ME
Damariscotta News Flash

