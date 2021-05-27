Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Unemployment claims fall to new pandemic low of 406,000 as layoffs wane

By Jeffry Bartash
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New applications for regular unemployment benefits fell in late May for the fourth week in a row as the economic recovery from the waning coronavirus pandemic induced companies to hire more workers. Initial jobless claims sank 38,000 to 406,000.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Annapolis, MD
Health
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Business
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#U S Economy#Growth Numbers#Workers Compensation#Compensation Claims#Getty Images#Dow Jones#The Wall Street Journal#Americans#Labor Department#Navy Federal Credit Union#S P#Initial Jobless Claims#Normal Claims Numbers#Jobless Levels#State Jobless Benefits#Weak Hiring Gains#Surging Demand#Economists#Widespread Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Unemployment claims fell in Missouri last week

New claims for unemployment benefits in Missouri declined last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New jobless claims, considered a proxy for layoffs, dropped to 5,516 in the week ending June 5, down from 8,666 the week before, the Labor department said. There...
Florida Statewfsu.org

Florida Jobless Claims Fall To Pre-Pandemic Level

For the first time in more than a year, Florida has posted a weekly count of new unemployment claims on par with the period just before the coronavirus pandemic caused widespread economic damage. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 5,800 initial jobless claims were filed in Florida during...
Public HealthWinston-Salem Journal

N.C. reaches 3.7 million unemployment claims for COVID-19 pandemic

North Carolina has surpassed 3.7 million state and federal unemployment claims for the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday. On May 21, the state crossed the 1.5 million threshold for individual applicants. There have been 1.51 million claims as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. Some federal programs...
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

US ECONOMY CONTINUES TO IMPROVE, UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS SLUMP TO 376,000

• The worst affected economy in the globe courtesy of the COVID-19 saw jobless claims going down to 376,000 which is 9,000 lesser than last week’s 385,000. • A Labor Department report released on Tuesday said the job openings had hit a record 9.3 million in April. Continuing the trend,...
EconomyArkansas Online

Jobless-aid claims decline to 376,000

WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the sixth-straight week as the U.S. economy, held back for months by the coronavirus pandemic, reopens rapidly. Jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 376,000 from 385,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The number of people...
Businesskbnd.com

NWQWM Financial report

The S&P 500 rose to an all-time high yesterday as investors shrugged off a key inflation report that showed a bigger-than-expected increase in price pressures. The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 9,000 a seasonally adjusted 376,000 for the week ended June 5. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020 when the first wave of COVID-19 infections barreled through the country. Claims have now decreased for six straight weeks. The drop in applications was led by California and Pennsylvania. The number of people continuing to receive benefits after an initial week of aid decreased 258,000 to 3.5 million during the week ended May 29. These so-called continuing claims had been stuck in a 3.6 million-3.8 million range since the middle of March, indicating workers were rejoining the labor force.
Economymarketplace.org

Unemployment claims fall for 6th straight week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the sixth straight week as the U.S. economy reopens rapidly after being held back for months by the coronavirus pandemic. Jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 376,000 from 385,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The number of...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Weekly jobless claims fell for a sixth straight week to new pandemic-era low

U.S. states saw the fewest new unemployment claims since March 2020 last week, with initial filings down for a sixth straight week as economic activity picked up further. The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics from the report, compared to consensus data compiled by Bloomberg:
Economyktwb.com

S.D.’s new and ongoing unemployment claims decrease

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) – During the week of May 30-June 5, a total of 215 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation. This is a decrease of 48 claims from the prior week’s total of 263. The latest number of continued...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Initial Unemployment Claims Fall For Sixth Consecutive Week

New jobless claims in the week ending June 5 dropped again — the sixth time in a row — coming in at 376,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 385,000, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest weekly report on Thursday (June 10). This...
Businessabc7ny.com

Consumer prices jump 5% over past year; Unemployment claims fall

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer prices continue to climb sharply while weekly jobless claims are falling, according to two pieces of economic data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index, which measures what consumers pay for everyday goods and services and is often looked at as...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

25 states to cut enhanced unemployment

Nearly a quarter of U.S. workers who are collecting pandemic-related expanded unemployment benefits are set to lose it, some as soon as this weekend. Lawmakers in 25 Republican-led states say they are ending the program early because the added money is leading to a lack of job applicants for businesses that want to hire. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with New York Times national economics correspondent Patricia Cohen about the politics behind the decision.
Economylatestnewspost.com

Jobless claims fall to more normal weekly levels as layoffs ease

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic slammed the economy in March of 2020. The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that 376,000 people applied for jobless claims for the first time last week, the sixth straight weekly decline. Nearly...
EconomyPosted by
Newsweek

Reported U.S. Layoffs in April Drop to New Record Low of 1.4 Million

Layoffs in April dropped to a new record low of 1.4 million, according to a U.S. Labor Department report released Thursday. The level of layoffs has not been this low since records from 2000. The decline also coincides with a decrease in Americans applying for unemployment benefits for the sixth week in a row as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

New unemployment claims reach lowest levels of the pandemic, but some businesses struggling to fill positions

As CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports, the Labor Department says 376,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week — marking the lowest level since the pandemic began. But many businesses say they're having trouble filling open position. Joe Minarik, senior vice president and director of research for the Committee for Economic Development, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the new unemployment numbers and America's continuing economic recovery.