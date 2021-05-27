Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meade, KS

Sun forecast for Meade — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Meade Times
Meade Times
 5 days ago

(MEADE, KS) A sunny Thursday is here for Meade, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Meade:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyiQ5_0aDF8IyW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance t-storms in the day; while t-storms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Meade Times

Meade Times

Meade, KS
4
Followers
42
Post
191
Views
ABOUT

With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meade, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Sun#Chance Light Rain#Face#Ks#Picnic#T Storms#Nws Data#Snacks#Risk Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Meade, KSPosted by
Meade Times

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(MEADE, KS.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Meade Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Ford County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ford, Gray, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ford; Gray; Meade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FORD...NORTHERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN GRAY COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fowler to near Copeland. Movement was north at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Montezuma, Copeland, Ensign and The Haggard Elev. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas.
Haskell County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell, Meade, Seward, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haskell; Meade; Seward; Stevens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SEWARD...WESTERN MEADE...EAST CENTRAL STEVENS...SOUTHWESTERN GRAY AND HASKELL COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Sublette to 6 miles northeast of Turpin. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Sublette around 1120 PM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas.
Meade, KSPosted by
Meade Times

Meade is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(MEADE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Meade. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Clark County, KSweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds behind the cold front may kick up dust leading to periods of reduced visibility in some spots. Elevated showers and thunderstorms could also convectively enhance wind gusts.
Clark County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Ford, Kiowa, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Ford; Kiowa; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND NORTHERN CLARK COUNTIES At 603 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Ford to near Kingsdown to 6 miles east of Fowler, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bucklin, Minneola, Mullinville, Ford, Bloom, Clark State Lake and Kingsdown. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Ford, Gray, Kiowa, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Ford; Gray; Kiowa; Meade The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ford County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Kiowa County in south central Kansas Northeastern Meade County in southwestern Kansas East central Gray County in southwestern Kansas Northern Clark County in southwestern Kansas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Ensign, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated and spotter reported. Quarter size hail was reported 2 miles northwest of Dodge City at 532 PM IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dodge City, Bucklin, Minneola, Mullinville, Ford, Ensign, Bloom, Clark State Lake, Kingsdown, Wright and Ft. Dodge. This new warning will replace the previous warning for western Ford and northeaster Gray County. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Gray, Haskell, Meade, Seward, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Finney; Gray; Haskell; Meade; Seward; Stevens The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Seward County in southwestern Kansas Southern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Western Meade County in southwestern Kansas Southeastern Stevens County in southwestern Kansas Gray County in southwestern Kansas Haskell County in southwestern Kansas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 815 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Garden City to 6 miles east of Woods, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Garden City, Liberal, Cimarron, Sublette, Satanta, Montezuma, Pierceville, Kismet, Copeland, Ingalls, Charleston, Missler, Plymell, Tice, Hayne, Woods and Plains. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH