Glendale Weather Forecast
GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.