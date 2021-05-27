Cancel
Glendale, OR

Glendale Weather Forecast

Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
 5 days ago

GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDF8FKL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glendale, OR
