Mayville, ND

Cloudy forecast for Mayville? Jump on it!

Mayville Daily
 5 days ago

(MAYVILLE, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Mayville Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mayville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xvJq_0aDF88EV00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mayville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Jump On It#Grey Day#Heavy Rain#The Sun#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nd#Mayville Thursday#Chance Rain Showers#Clouds#Overcast Days#Crisp Cool Air#Sprints Day#Rake Leaves#Nws Data#Things#Exercise Outdoors#Yard Work#Lawn#Joggers
