Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.

news.wjct.org
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#K Pop#French Fries#Billboard#Celebrity Style#Barbecue Sauce#K Pop Group Bts#Mcdonald#Mcjordan Special#Big Mac#Npr#Coke#Weverse#Exclusive#Sweet Chili#Ketchup#Bacon#Sale#Ingredients#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
BTS
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Food & Drinksindustryglobalnews24.com

MCDONALD’S OFFERS BTS MEAL IN SOUTH KOREA

McDonald’s in celebrity collaboration with K-pop’s famous group BTS went on sale in South Korea, the US, and in 10 other nations. The meal is the first celebrity collaboration that is on sale globally. The TV commercial of McDonald’s has used BTS’s latest hit “Butter” as a promotion which has...
EntertainmentMarietta Daily Journal

Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.
Celebritiesbalitangamerica.tv

Fil-Am BTS fans celebrate pop group’s new McDonald’s collab

Less than a week after dropping their latest single “Butter”, global music phenomenon BTS gives their fans another treat as their limited meal at fast food giant Mcdonald’s finally goes on sale. We speak with Fil-Am members of the BTS fandom about what the group’s growing worldwide presence means for them.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

McDonald's premieres BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'

McDonald's has premiered BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'!. The BTS x McDonald's collaboration meal officially launched on May 26, and the international fast food chain has now released the commercial featuring the Big Hit Music group themselves. 'The BTS Meal' consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget order, a medium...
LifestyleHypebae

You Can Wear the BTS x McDonald's Meal, Too

Attention, ARMY: the BTS x McDonald’s meal is officially here, along with a collection of merchandise inspired by the group’s favorite fast food treats. The BTS meal replicates the K-pop sensation’s signature order: 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium Coca-Cola. The offering will be served alongside two Korean-inspired dipping sauces, Sweet Chili and Cajun. Taking the collaboration one step further, McDonald’s is also dropping a range of apparel and accessories decorated with references to the BTS-themed meal. T-shirts and plush bathrobes are embroidered with McDonald’s fries arranged to mimic the BTS logo, while nylon tote bags are printed with the ingredients for the collab’s special dipping sauces.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly anticipated meal for themselves.
RestaurantsPosted by
Latin Times

McDonald’s BTS Meal Empty Food Packaging Sells Online For $15

Malaysian resellers are cashing in on the recent McDonald's BTS Meal craze by selling empty food boxes online for RM60 (about $15). The Star Malaysia said one seller sold a purple-colored empty paper bag, nugget box, and paper cup with a BTS theme. Two sauces for the McNuggets are contained within the packing parts. The dip will expire in August 2021, according to a notice in a post on the e-commerce website Shopee.
TV Showsdexerto.com

ReviewBrah gives highly-anticipated review of BTS McDonald’s meal

McDonald’s has just launched its new specialty meal, the BTS Meal, and K-pop fans from around the world are hungry for ReviewBrah’s verdict. BTS are one the most popular boy bands in the entire world, with their success and fandom continuing to break new records each year. From numerous merchandise deals to appearing in various film and TV shows, there’s no denying how impactful the Bangtan Boys have been to the South Korean pop industry. While BTS are currently celebrating the band’s release of their latest song, many fans will be wanting to get their hands on McDonald’s exclusive BTS Meal.
RecipesInternational Business Times

How To Buy McDonald’s BTS Merchandise Collection Amid Meal Combo Release

Just as McDonald’s (MCD) is ready to debut the BTS combo meal on its menu, the fast-food chain announced that it is dropping a merchandise collection with the seven-member Korean K-pop band. The McDonald’s x BTS merchandise will go on sale Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on the Weverse Shop...
Restaurantsenergy941.com

People Waiting In Line For BTS Mcdonald’s Meal Worsening Pandemic

McDonald’s is now selling a meal inspired by the Korean boy band BTS and the long lines in Malaysia to get the meal are being described as “shameful.”. Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr. Annuar Rapaee took to his Facebook Livestream to voice his displeasure with the long lines saying, “I received hundreds of messages from frontliners who were very upset with the incident. They said they do not even have time to eat while these people have the liberty to queue up for long hours just to buy burgers.”
RecipesStreet.Com

McDonald's Strikes Up the Marketing Band With BTS Meal

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report marketing once again turns to music, as the chain on Wednesday introduces a meal and merchandise in a collaboration with the popular seven-member South Korean boy band BTS, the company said. McDonald's initially had said in April that the South Korean pop sensation would be...
Restaurantstheface.com

Smooth Like Burger: we tried McDonald’s new spicy BTS meal

There’s a comforting familiarity of getting McDonald’s abroad. Despite language barriers, or slight menu differences, the reliability, accessibility and, taste is grounding. Pop into a McDonald’s anywhere and you get a peek into local people living their regular fries-and-a-drink life; it’s a little bit of home, a little bit of wherever you are. To some foodie’s dismay, I’ve made it a point to try the regional items at McDonald’s as I’ve travelled; the curry sauce in the UK, ham-and-cheese sandwich in Italy, and even adding a beer to my meal in Spain. I haven’t made it to South Korea yet, but today I took my dusty Prius through Los Angeles traffic into the drive-thru and got as close as I could: ordering the official BTS Meal at McDonald’s.