Mill City, OR

Jump on Mill City’s rainy forecast today

Mill City Digest
 5 days ago

(MILL CITY, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mill City Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mill City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aDF82w900

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

