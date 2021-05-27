Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Britton, SD

Britton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Britton Journal
Britton Journal
 5 days ago

BRITTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aDF813Q00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 46 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Britton Journal

Britton Journal

Britton, SD
2
Followers
43
Post
144
Views
ABOUT

With Britton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Britton, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Frost#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Britton, SDPosted by
Britton Journal

Get weather-ready — Britton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Britton: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Day County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts Patchy dense fog is occurring across parts of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. Visibility may be reduced to a 1/4 miles at times. Conditions should improve gradually over the next couple hours. Travel with caution.
EnvironmentPosted by
Britton Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BRITTON, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Britton Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.