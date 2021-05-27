Cancel
Sundance, WY

Sundance Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sundance Voice
Sundance Voice
 5 days ago

SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqgcX_0aDF7vqs00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 48 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sundance Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

