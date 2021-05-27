Sundance Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 48 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
