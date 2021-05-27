Sundance Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 48 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 17 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



