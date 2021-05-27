Cancel
Hancock, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Hancock

Hancock News Flash
 5 days ago

HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aDF7ov100

  • Thursday, May 27

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hancock, ME
With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

