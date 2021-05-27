Daily Weather Forecast For Hancock
HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance light rain during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
