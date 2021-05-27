Cancel
Martin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Martin News Beat
 5 days ago

MARTIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqdiK_0aDF7jVO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 47 °F, low 34 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Martin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bennett County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Jackson, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 02:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Oglala Lakota STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER EAST CENTRAL OGLALA LAKOTA...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHWESTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 213 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Yellow Bear Canyon, or 15 miles northwest of Martin, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Allen, Swett, Yellow Bear Canyon, and southeastern Pine Ridge Reservation.