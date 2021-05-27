Martin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARTIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 47 °F, low 34 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
