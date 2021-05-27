Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naalehu, HI

Thursday sun alert in Naalehu — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Naalehu News Watch
Naalehu News Watch
 5 days ago

(NAALEHU, HI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Naalehu:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aDF7grD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu, HI
1
Followers
33
Post
160
Views
ABOUT

With Naalehu News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naalehu, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Nws Data#Snacks#Risk Levels#Gathering Sizes#Inspiration#Covid 19 Restrictions#Advice#Experimentation#Today#Health Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Naalehu, HIPosted by
Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Naalehu: Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night; Thursday, June 3: Isolated Rain Showers; Friday, June 4: Isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night;
Bowman, NDPosted by
Bowman Voice

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(BOWMAN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bowman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Douglas, WYPosted by
Douglas News Beat

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(DOUGLAS, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Douglas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Markham, ILPosted by
Markham (IL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MARKHAM, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Markham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Madison, FLPosted by
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MADISON, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.