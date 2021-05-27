4-Day Weather Forecast For Ipswich
IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night
- High 46 °F, low 32 °F
- 6 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.