Ipswich, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ipswich

Posted by 
Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 5 days ago

IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDF7fyU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 46 °F, low 32 °F
    • 6 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich, SD
