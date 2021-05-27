Cancel
Boron, CA

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Boron Today
Boron Today
 5 days ago

(BORON, CA) A sunny Thursday is here for Boron, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Boron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aDF7e5l00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Boron, CA
City
Boron, CA
