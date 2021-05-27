Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Superior, NE

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Superior News Alert
Superior News Alert
 5 days ago

(SUPERIOR, NE.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Superior:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aDF7V6600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Superior News Alert

Superior News Alert

Superior, NE
9
Followers
46
Post
216
Views
ABOUT

With Superior News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Today#The Sun#Newsbreak#Today#Nws Data#Exercise Outdoors#Crisp Cool Air#Sprints Day#Lawn#Joggers#Cyclists#Yard Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Superior, NEPosted by
Superior News Alert

Superior Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Superior: Tuesday, June 1: Areas of fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Wednesday, June 2: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Superior, NEPosted by
Superior News Alert

Forecast: The next 4 days in Superior

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Superior: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Superior, NEPosted by
Superior News Alert

Superior weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Superior: Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Superior, NEPosted by
Superior News Alert

Superior forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Superior: Saturday, May 15: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Superior, NEPosted by
Superior News Alert

Get weather-ready — Superior’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Superior: Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Nuckolls County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nuckolls; Webster The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Clay County in south central Nebraska Northwestern Nuckolls County in south central Nebraska Northeastern Webster County in south central Nebraska * Until 115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrence, Cowles and Rosemont. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Nuckolls County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nuckolls, Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nuckolls; Thayer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN NUCKOLLS AND NORTHWESTERN THAYER COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oak, or 29 miles northwest of Belleville, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hebron, Deshler, Ruskin, Carleton and Oak. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central Nebraska.
Nuckolls County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nuckolls; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NUCKOLLS AND NORTHEASTERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rosemont, or 24 miles south of Hastings, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lawrence. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH