Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(SUPERIOR, NE.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Superior:

Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



