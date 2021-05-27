Cancel
Jeffersonville, OH

Jeffersonville Weather Forecast

Jeffersonville Times
 5 days ago

JEFFERSONVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aDF7QgT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers during night

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

