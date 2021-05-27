Jeffersonville Weather Forecast

JEFFERSONVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers during night High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 74 °F, low 49 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.